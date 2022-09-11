Brahmastra Day 2 collections: Ranbir-Alia starrer continues to rule the box office, earns Rs 42 cr!

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ finally released in theatres worldwide this Friday. While Ayan Mukerji’s much-anticipated fantasy film opened to mixed and negative reviews by the critics, the film’s performance at the box office has been a relief for the makers.

According to the figures on Boxofficeindia.com, the film earned Rs. 37 crore on Day 2. This takes the two-day collections of the Hindi version to around Rs. 68 crore nett while the collections for all formats are around Rs. 76 crore nett.

Earlier, the film earned around Rs. 75 crore on Day 1 at the global box office. Producer Karan Johar had taken to his Instagram account to share his excitement about the same. “Humbled… Grateful…but yet can’t control my excitement,” he captioned the post along with red heart emojis.

While the film is being panned for its average story and poor dialogues, it has been hailed by the audience for the stunning VFX and special effects. Fans are also praising the performance of Mouni Roy for her portrayal of the Queen of Darkness ‘Junoon’ in the film.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ is the first film in a planned trilogy. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead with Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles. Mouni Roy plays the antagonist ‘Junoon’ in the film. Apart from this, the film has a cameo by superstar Shah Rukh Khan who plays Vanarastra in the film. Netizens also feel that Deepika Padukone plays Shiva’s mother Jalastra in the film when they spotted her in a flashback clip for a split second.

The film has been produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions and is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.