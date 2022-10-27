NewsEntertainmentMovies
ALIA BHATT

Brahmastra: Deepika reacts to Ranbir Kapoor’s hilarious promotion video, Ranveer-Arjun join in

'Brahmastra' apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, also starred actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 06:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Alia Bhatt shared a promotional video for Brahmastra's OTT release
  • The video has since gone viral
  • Many celebs including Deepika and Ranveer have reacted to the video

Trending Photos

Brahmastra: Deepika reacts to Ranbir Kapoor’s hilarious promotion video, Ranveer-Arjun join in

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's hit film 'Brahmastra' is all set to stream on OTT and in connection to its promotion, Alia shared a hilarious video on her social media where Ranbir can be seen frustrated with the never-ending promotions and demanding marketing activities of the film.

Ever since that video was posted by the actress, it has gone viral and many celebrities, such as  Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and many more, have reacted to the funny video.

Here is the video which was shared by Alia Bhatt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@aliaabhatt)

Reacting to the video, here are the comments of the actors:

The film is all set to start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from the 4th of November.

'Brahmastra' apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, also starred actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The movie also had a cameo from the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, which was unanimously loved by the audience.

The film, which was released on the 9th of September, turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the box office.

