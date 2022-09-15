Brahmastra dialogues MASSIVELY trolled, Ayan Mukerji reacts to criticism, says 'may have sounded better on paper than...'

New Delhi: Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has had a successful response at the Box Office. After opening up to a mixed response from audience and critics, Ayan Mukerji's massive sci-fi trilogy's part one has ended Bollywood's dry spell at the ticket counters. However, besides other things, viewers found Brahmastra dialogues a point of debate on social media platforms.

Director Ayan Mukerji reacted to the criticism surrounding the film and its dialogues which many found 'weird' and 'illogical'. In an interview with Indian Express, when Ayan was asked about it, he said, "I heard that. Can you tell which parts exactly? Is it overall, throughout the film?”

He added, "I thought this would give the film a soul. That the greatest energy comes from within you and the greatest form of energy is when you are in a state of love. It may have sounded better on paper than it came across to certain people. But, when Kesariya came out, for the first 48 hours all we heard was, ‘Oh God why did they do this with love storiyan.’ But the song continued to be a blockbuster, and nobody talks about it today. So, point noted. But India has a diverse audience."

Brahmastra is produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions. The magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva tells the story of a young man called Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha aka Alia Bhatt. But their world is turned upside down because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.