The film 'Brahmastra' stars Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and has been written and directed by 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' famed filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Brahmastra gets a big boost on National Cinema Day, earns THIS much on its third Friday

New Delhi: 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' has been going strong at the box office and the film got a big boost on Friday, that is on National Cinema Day.

According to a Box Office India report, the film collected around 8.50 crore nett, which takes the total earnings of the movie close to 202 crores approx.The report also said the third Friday numbers were the second highest third Friday of all time after Bahubali-The Conclusion for a film in Hindi. 

The film 'Brahmastra' stars Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and has been written and directed by 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' famed filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The movie also has a great supporting cast and includes names such as Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

Part 1 also has a cameo from the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has essayed the role of a scientist in the film and who has received much love and appreciation from the audience.

Brahmastra was released on the 9th of September, and even though it opened to a mixed response from the critics, it has been able to win the hearts of the general public.

