NewsEntertainmentMovies
BRAHMASTRA

Brahmastra stays strong at the Box Office, earns THIS much on Day 7

The film also boast of a highlight cameo from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who has portrayed the role of a scientist in the film and which has been much loved and appreciated by the fans.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'Brahmastra' performs well at the Box Office
  • The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role
  • The film was released on 9th of September

Trending Photos

Brahmastra stays strong at the Box Office, earns THIS much on Day 7

New Delhi: The film 'Brahmastra part 1: Shiva' has been released and is doing some great numbers at the box office. The film, which was one of the most awaited releases of the year, had a lot running on its shoulders. 

The film, which is supposedly made on a 400-crore budget, had to perform well in order to give some boost to the fledging ticket window. Big movies such as Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Vijay Deverekionda's 'Liger' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' all failed miserably at the box office, and therefore it was important for the Hindi film industry for this movie to perform well.

The movie, which opened to a massive opening, is still going strong and had a decent Thursday earnings. According to box office India, the film earned 7.75 crore nett on day 7, bringing its total to approximately 146.50 crore.

'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' has been written and directed by 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' famed filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. It has a great supporting cast and it includes names such as Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

The film also boast of a highlight cameo from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who has portrayed the role of a scientist in the film and which has been much loved and appreciated by the fans.

Brahmastra was released on the 9th of September.

Live Tv

brahmastraBrahmastra box officeBrahmastra CollectionsRanbir KapoorAlia BhattShah Rukh Khan cameo

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi reaches Samarkand to attend SCO summit
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?