Brahmastra stays strong at the Box Office, earns THIS much on Day 7

New Delhi: The film 'Brahmastra part 1: Shiva' has been released and is doing some great numbers at the box office. The film, which was one of the most awaited releases of the year, had a lot running on its shoulders.

The film, which is supposedly made on a 400-crore budget, had to perform well in order to give some boost to the fledging ticket window. Big movies such as Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Vijay Deverekionda's 'Liger' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' all failed miserably at the box office, and therefore it was important for the Hindi film industry for this movie to perform well.

The movie, which opened to a massive opening, is still going strong and had a decent Thursday earnings. According to box office India, the film earned 7.75 crore nett on day 7, bringing its total to approximately 146.50 crore.

'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' has been written and directed by 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' famed filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. It has a great supporting cast and it includes names such as Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

The film also boast of a highlight cameo from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who has portrayed the role of a scientist in the film and which has been much loved and appreciated by the fans.

Brahmastra was released on the 9th of September.