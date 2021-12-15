Brahmastra motion poster out: Ranbir Kapoor stuns as new-age Shiva; Alia Bhatt asks 'Tum Ho Kaun?'

New Delhi: Happiness is right at the doorsteps for all the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans. The motion poster for their first and most-awaited film Brahmastra is finally out.

Producer Karan Johar took to his social media account to share the poster and wrote, “Bow down to the fire that's Shiva!

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva - Releases in Cinemas on 09.09.2022

#Brahmastra

The motion poster starts with Ranbir’s voice claiming that there is something happening on the earth that is unknown to mankind. Alia Bhatt then questions him about it and wonders how he is the only person who has sensed this. We then get to see glimpses of his magical powers and how Shiva (Ranbir) character is born for the betterment of mankind. The video concludes with the actor standing on the top of a hill as he holds a trishul, complementing the magnificent Shiva image in the background.

For the unversed, Brahmastra has a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Ayan Nayak and Nagarjuna. The epic fantasy superhero film has been in the making for 3 years and has run into delays owing to its scale.

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the 'Brahmastra' trilogy in October 2017. The movie was slated to release in August 2019, and then it was postponed to 'Summer 2020'.

Later, the makers decided to release it in December 2020, but due to the pandemic, the shoot got delayed and the film release has been delayed indefinitely. But, now things look better for the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, after several delays in production.

For the past few days, Ayan has been sharing some details about 'Brahmastra' on Instagram, and it has made the moviegoers curious to know when the film will be hitting the big screens.

The film, which is part 1 of the trilogy, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The three-part film is Ayan's most-ambitious as he has spent six years of his life working on the film before it went on floors in 2018. The music of the film is to be composed by Pritam with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who will reunite after 'Chhichhore'.