Brahmastra on OTT: Ranbir Kapoor underwent special movement training for the film, reveals new BTS video-Watch

New Delhi: Ayan Mukerji's latest directorial, "Brahmastra," a fantasy action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for the visual effects, score, and action sequences. Even though the CGI and VFX effects provided an outstanding cinematic experience, perfecting the movements in front of blue and green screens required movement perfection.

Disney Plus Hotstar shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of Ranbir's rigorous preparation, which required him to alter his own movement habits, ahead of the action-adventure fantasy movie's digital release. The star can be seen practising controlled air movements and juggling. The previously unseen footage offers an insight into the enormous planning and work that went into creating the masterpiece that Indian audiences fell in love with in 2022.

Here is the BTS video released by the makers:

Discussing his vision for the film in an exclusive BTS video, director Ayan Mukerji said, “Every moment where Shiva physically, emotionally and spiritually connects with his powers of fire, had to be crafted very carefully. So that every time he used these powers, they would feel graphed and real. There was no context or reference - it all had to be imagined, and then created. That is why we met Ido and eventually collaborated with him to help Ranbir and me, create the movement you now see on screen”

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji & Prime Focus and directed and written by stalwart Ayan Mukerji, the film stars an ensemble of highly revered actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Brahmāstra: Part One– Shiva is all set to release digitally on Disney Plus Hotstar on the 4th of November.