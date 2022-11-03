Brahmastra on OTT: Streaming Date, where and why you shouldn't miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's astraverse drama!

OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar wields the power of the mighty astras with the digital premiere of this year’s biggest blockbuster - Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva. Viewers can live and relive the grand experience at their own comfort in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Releasing on November 4, 2022, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji & Prime Focus and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars an ensemble of highly revered actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.

Here are 5 reasons to look forward to Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva on Disney+ Hotstar

Ayan Mukerji's desi Astraverse

Ayan Mukerji, the promising Indian director is the brains behind the Astra-verse, one that has its origins set in the mythological roots of India. With Brahmāstra, he has created a homegrown cinematic universe that combines different ancient elements with an exciting storyline and mind-numbing action sequences.

Visual Delight

Brahmastra truly is a film that has upped the ante with its never-seen-before VFX. The Astras coming alive on the screen is a spectacle and a testament to the incredible work done by homegrown visual effects arts. So much so that filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt called Ayan Mukerji the 'James Cameron of Indian Cinema' - A credit to his effort not going unnoticed.

Mega Star Cast

The charm and stardom of the actors who are a part of the film perfectly complement the screen presence of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Amitabh Bachchan, as the Guru of the Brahmansh is a delight to watch, and his presence definitely adds an element of intrigue to the film. Best known for his high-powered action sequences, South Indian superstar Nagarjuna as Artist Anish or the Nandi Astra brings a certain charm to the film, making it a compelling watch.

Picturesque Locations

From the exquisite locales of Bulgaria and London to Manali and Varanasi, Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva was shot at fascinating locations that make it a treat to watch. Each spot being carefully picked for the mood, emotion, character and event in the film - It truly is a mesmerising choice of awe-striking locations that make it a unique film for every viewer. Starting with a month-long shoot at Bulgaria, Brahmāstra also had a 20-day schedule at the historic Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort near Varanasi amongst several other specular sets.

Music that lifts you into the Astraverse!

Brahmastra's music takes viewers on an indelible emotional journey. From the soulful "Kesariya" and soothing "Rasiya" to the powerful "Deva Deva", this film has a background score that enhances its impactful storytelling. One can't help but be taken by the masterful music as it guides listeners through the story of the Astraverse.



Catch Shiva on his journey to realise his true potential in Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva on 4th November, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar