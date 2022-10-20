Brahmastra OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's blockbuster film

NEW DELHI: Ayan Mukerji's latest directorial 'Brahmastra', a fantasy action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, received mixed reviews from critics with praise for the visual effects, score and action sequences. One of the most awaited films of the year, 'Brahmastra' released in India across 5,019 screens and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. The film, which is the most expensive Hindi film ever made with a total production budget of around Rs 410 crore, collected Rs 431 crore worldwide.

Now, in big news for cine buffs, the film is all set to enthrall the digital space this Diwali. While there is no confirmation on the same from the makers, it is being reported that the film will stream on Disney+Hotstar on October 23, 2022. In such a case, Brahmastra will be available on an OTT platform in less than two months of its theatrical release, as per an India Today report.

However, a few other reports mentioned that the film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4, 2022.

'Brahmastra' released in theatres on September 9 in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Star Studios, Starlight Pictures and Prime Focus. The Ranbir-Alia film focuses on DJ Shiva who finds out about supernatural weapons or astras and a group of individuals– Brahmansh– who wield these weapons.

The Ayan Mukerji-directorial is the first of the Astraverse trilogy. The Astraverse is a cinematic universe focusing on several astras or supernatural weapons.

This is the first time Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared the screen. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchab, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Saurav Gurjar among others. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Deepika Padukone did cameo in the film.