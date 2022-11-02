Brahmastra OTT release: Mouni Roy talks about being part of Ranbir Kapoor starrer, says 'I will treasure the experience for a lifetime'

New Delhi: Ayan Mukerji's latest directorial, "Brahmastra," a fantasy action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for the visual effects, score, and action sequences. One of the most anticipated films of the year, "Brahmastra" released in India across 5,019 screens and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. The movie, which had a production budget of roughly Rs 410 crore, is the most expensive Hindi film ever made. It earned a total of Rs 431 crore internationally.

Now the movie is being released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on the 4th of November.

Sharing how Brahmāstra, where Mouni Roy played her first antagonist character, will always be special, she said, “Brahmāstra will always be very special. Because of its ambition and then of course, because it gave me the opportunity to work with such an incredible cast and these legends - which has made it an experience I will treasure for a lifetime! It was a privilege to share that screen time with them - and apart from the discipline and passion that they still work with everyday, I learnt many things from each of them.”

This never seen visual spectacle is headlined by some of the finest actors across the Indian Film Industry, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others, in a universe that is loved and praised by everyone.

