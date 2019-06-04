Brahmastra: Pics of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from Varanasi go viral - See inside

New Delhi: Pictures of rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of their much-awaited film Brahmastra surfaced on social media recently. Brahmastra is currently being shot in Varanasi.

In the viral pictures, shared by their fan clubs, Alia and Ranbir can be seen filming their scenes on the ghats of the holy city. Alia is dressed in a white top, blue denims and red shrug while Ranbir is casually dressed.

Here are the pictures of the two actors from the sets of Brahmastra.

Brahmastra will reportedly be shot in Varanasi for over two weeks. Actress Mouni Roy, who is plays the antagonist in the film, also filled up her Instagram account with pictures of herself from Varanasi.

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia plays Isha in the film while Ranbir's character is named Shiva. It is a fantasy triology also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

The logo of the film was launched on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri at Kumbh Mela.

The first part of Brahmastra is scheduled to release in summer 2020.