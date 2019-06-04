close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
brahmastra

Brahmastra: Pics of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from Varanasi go viral - See inside

Brahmastra is currently being shot in Varanasi. 

Brahmastra: Pics of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from Varanasi go viral - See inside
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji

New Delhi: Pictures of rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of their much-awaited film Brahmastra surfaced on social media recently. Brahmastra is currently being shot in Varanasi. 

In the viral pictures, shared by their fan clubs, Alia and Ranbir can be seen filming their scenes on the ghats of the holy city. Alia is dressed in a white top, blue denims and red shrug while Ranbir is casually dressed.

Here are the pictures of the two actors from the sets of Brahmastra.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia (@_aliabhatt__0) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia (@_aliabhatt__0) on

Brahmastra will reportedly be shot in Varanasi for over two weeks. Actress Mouni Roy, who is plays the antagonist in the film, also filled up her Instagram account with pictures of herself from Varanasi. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@hananjafry

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia plays Isha in the film while Ranbir's character is named Shiva. It is a fantasy triology also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. 

The logo of the film was launched on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri at Kumbh Mela. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shiva & Isha... #brahmastra

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji) on

The first part of Brahmastra is scheduled to release in summer 2020. 

Tags:
brahmastraRanbir KapoorAlia BhattRanbir Alia
Next
Story

After Bharat, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha to kickstart Mumbai schedule of 'Dabangg 3'

Must Watch

PT3M54S

Good news for Delhi-NCR as sky is partly cloudy on Tuesday morning