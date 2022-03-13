Brahmastra team to drop special video to unveil Alia Bhatt's character on her birthday

NEW DELHI: Ayan Mukerji's upcoming project 'Brahmastra' is one of the most talked about films in Hindi cinema. On December 15, the team unveiled motion poster of Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva and it left the movie buffs highly excited. Now, the team is all set to drop a special video to unlook Alia Bhatt's character Isha on her birthday. Alia turns 29-year-old on March 15.

"It's a birthday special video to launch Alia’s Isha from Brahmastra. The audience would get a glimpse into her world in the film and unlike the first motion poster, this one might even have some actual visuals from Brahmastra," a Pinkvilla report said. It added that it would be a grand digital launch on March 15.

'Brahmastra' is touted to be the costliest film of Bollywood till date with an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore. It’s produced by Karan Johar with Disney. For the unversed, Ayan Mukerji has spent as long as 10 years on making Brahmastra which will eventually be a trilogy.

It is a trilogy and the second part of the series is expected to go on floors sometime in 2023.

The film is apparently set in two timeframes. The main story is set in present times where Shiva, a young man with superpowers who travels almost 3000 years back in time to pre-Mahabharatha era to learn about weapons like Brahmastra in order to fulfil a mission in the present time.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as lead, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, Prateik Babbar, Divyendu Sharma among others. The film was announced in October 2017 and was slated for release in August 2019. However, the release date of the film was pushed to Summer 2020 due to the pending VFX work and shoot.

It is all set to arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022, in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

