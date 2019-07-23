British Censor Board rules Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya unsuitable for children below 15 years of age

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya' has been slapped with a 15 certificate by the British Board of Film Classification or BBFC. The 15 rating implifies that the film cannot be watched by audience under the age of 15 at theatres.

The board decided on the rating citing "strong threat, violence and injury detail" in some of the sequences in the film. The official Twitter handle of the board announced the news, writing, JUDGEMENTALL HAI KYA (15) strong threat, violence, injury detail."

JUDGEMENTALL HAI KYA (15) strong threat, violence, injury detail https://t.co/gTsnwJSqel — BBFC (@BBFC) July 22, 2019

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh too shared the news on Twitter writing, "#CensorNews: #JudgementallHaiKya certified 15 by British censors on 22 July 2019. Approved run time: 116 min, 29 sec [1 hour, 56 minutes, 29 seconds]. #Overseas #UK."

#CensorNews: #JudgementallHaiKya certified 15 by British censors on 22 July 2019. Approved run time: 116 min, 29 sec [1 hour, 56 minutes, 29 seconds]. #Overseas #UK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2019

Meanwhile, the first trailer of the film was unveiled by the makers only recently and it has so far between watched over 2.19 crore times. The motion poster and dialogue promo have also left the viewers much intrigued and excited.

Check out the film's trailer below:

'Judgementall Hai Kya' has been backed by Balaji Motion Pictures. The psychological-thriller is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. Besides Kangana and Rajkummar, the film also features Amyra Dastur, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Vikrant Massey and Jimmy Sheirgill to name a few.

It marks Kangana and Rajkummar's reunion onscreen after 2014's national-award-winning film 'Queen'. The film is slated for release on July 26, 2019.