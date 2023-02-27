topStoriesenglish2577697
'Can’t Express My Emotions In Words' Says 'Chhatriwali' Actress Rakul Preet Singh

Taking to her social media, Rakul shared some glimpses of her visit to a college event in Chennai where she can be seen having a great time with the students at the event. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh is one actress who enjoys a huge fan base all across the nation. Be it the Hindi film industry or the south the actress has always left everyone impressed with her distinct and pretty charm. The evidence of her huge fan following was recently witnessed when she went to a college in Chennai to attend an event as a guest of honour. 

Taking to her social media, Rakul shared some glimpses of her visit to a college event in Chennai where she can be seen having a great time with the students at the event. From capturing selfies with the students to dancing with them on the stage, Rakul truly received immense love from the students. While expressing her delight, the actress wrote the caption “Can’t express my emotions in words .. sooo much love that all of you continue to give me .. chennai you were beyond awesome thankyou and super grateful.."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul's recently released film Chhatriwali was the top trending film for a long time on the platforms. Rakul shouldered a strong subject very well all on her own as a small-town condom quality tester, Sanya, and collected a whole lot of love from critics and audiences alike for her strong performance.

