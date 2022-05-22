Cannes 2022: Hina Khan unveils the poster of her second film 'Country of Blind'

CANNES: Actor Hina Khan made her stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year and also unveiled the poster of her upcoming film 'Country of Blind' at the Indian Pavilion (Cannes Film Festival) on Sunday.

The 'Hacked' star dropped the poster and a few glimpses of the launch on her Instagram handle, she captioned the post on how challenging it was for her to work on this unique and distinct project, "It's not easy to make experimenting cinema for anyone but making it internationally reasonable too is a harder job, especially for independent Filmmakers. We too were met with such challenges but we decided to stick with the essence of the story.As an actor it was both extraordinary and interesting to play a Blind girl for more reasons than I can write now.First look of our creative leap of faith 'Country of Blind' was unveiled in the most prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 - Indian Pavilion. @festivaldecannes".

Her upcoming movie 'Country of Blind' directed by Rahat Kazmi, is a film based on H.G.Well`s novel 'The Country of the Blind'.

The film is based on the 1800s timeline, and the plot revolves around a valley full of blind people leading a happy life, despite being visually impaired.

Reacting to the post Hina's friends from the Industry and fans were quick to shower love and congratulated her in the comment section.

Friends like Gauhar Khan and comedian Bharti Singh congratulated her, while Nupur Sanon commented, "So proud of you Hinaaa".

Hina Khan debuted on the prestigious red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for the poster launch of her Hussein Khan film 'Lines'.

