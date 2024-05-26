Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752381
NewsEntertainmentMovies
CANNES 2024

Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Creates History, Wins Grand Prix Award

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light',  marked a history after receiving a prestigious Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 26, 2024, 12:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Creates History, Wins Grand Prix Award

New Delhi: A bundle of congratulations goes to the team of Payal Kapadia's  'All We Imagine As Light' which created history at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The night became memorable for the team of 'All We Imagine As Light' as they won the prestigious Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Payal was present with the cast including  Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam at the awards ceremony held on the last day of the Cannes 2024 festival. 

 

A Triumph For India

India is already hoping for a big victory from the Malayalam film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ which is directed by Payal Kapadia and was screened at the festival on May 23. However, seven films from India have been a part of the festival.

'All We Imagine As Light’ follows the story of two roommates who serve as nurses at a hospital. The film shows how love and self-discovery bring out the change in their perspectives forms the crux of the story. The film will be the 1st Indian film in the main segment (Palme d'Or) of Cannes, the last was ‘Swaham’ which was released in 1994.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan's Phalodi sizzles at 49 degree Celsius
DNA Video
DNA: 1 killed, in blast at Chhattisgarh’s largest explosives factory
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi and CM Yogi clash over Muslim reservation
DNA Video
DNA: What happend if low voter turn out in the Delhi assembly
DNA Video
DNA: How educated is your Lok Sabha candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Talk about Muslim Rservation!
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies
DNA Video
DNA: Politics of Burqa in Lok Sabha Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Bark Air, a new airline for dogs
DNA Video
DNA: Helicopter makes emergency landing in Kedarnath