New Delhi: A bundle of congratulations goes to the team of Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' which created history at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The night became memorable for the team of 'All We Imagine As Light' as they won the prestigious Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Payal was present with the cast including Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam at the awards ceremony held on the last day of the Cannes 2024 festival.

Le Grand Prix est attribué à ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT de PAYAL KAPADIA.

The Jury Prize goes to ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT by PAYAL KAPADIA.#Cannes2024 #Palmares #Awards #GrandPrix pic.twitter.com/Ew5SfmFmvZ — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 25, 2024

A Triumph For India

India is already hoping for a big victory from the Malayalam film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ which is directed by Payal Kapadia and was screened at the festival on May 23. However, seven films from India have been a part of the festival.

'All We Imagine As Light’ follows the story of two roommates who serve as nurses at a hospital. The film shows how love and self-discovery bring out the change in their perspectives forms the crux of the story. The film will be the 1st Indian film in the main segment (Palme d'Or) of Cannes, the last was ‘Swaham’ which was released in 1994.