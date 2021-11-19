Cash movie review: It is relatable and fast paced

OTT platform: Disney+Hotstar

Director: Rishabh Seth

Cast: Amol Parashar, Kavin Dave, Gulshan Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Smriti Kalra, Pawan Chopra

Ratings: 3 Stars

We all remember the time when the government announced demonetisation and the struggle we all had to go through, but Armaan Gulati of Cash is someone who is ambitious and daring enough to find an opportunity during the time to launder money, but dumb enough to end up working for cops to save his neck.

Helmed by Rishabh Seth and starring Amol Parashar, Kavin Dave, Gulshan Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Smriti Kalra and Pawan Chopra, the film is fast-paced comic caper, full of twists, surprises and nuanced performances which will keep you glued to your seats.

Down on his luck, Armaan is a typical middle-class boy who wants to make it big overnight, finds a golden opportunity during demonetisation. Along with his girlfriend Neha and best-friend Soda, he takes on the near-impossible task of laundering Rs 5 crore of “dirty” money in less than 52 days before the banks stop accepting old notes.

But soon, Armaan finds himself in deep trouble with a local politician, his minions, and a compulsively punctual dabbawala-turned-cop, who wants to reach his target of seizing 100 crore black money. In this high stakes struggle, will Armaan, his buddy Soda and a crooked real estate agent, Neha, succeed in converting the banned currency or end up behind bars?

The film is well crafted, executed and delivered; this one has all the makings of a hit.

Rishabh Seth makes his directorial debut with the film, and he has crafted an interesting tale with an amazing pace. The film is co-written by Aarsh Vora and Rishabh Seth. The film is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Navey Mittar and Sakshi Bhatt.

The film will stream on Disney+Hotstar from November 19, 2021.