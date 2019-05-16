CBFC replaces alcohol bottle with flowers in 'De De Pyaar De'

close

CBFC replaces alcohol bottle with flowers in &#039;De De Pyaar De&#039;

Mumbai: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested the makers of Hindi film "De De Pyaar De" to replace an alcohol bottle in a song with a bouquet of flowers.

On its official website, CBFC mentioned that the Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet-starrer was granted a U/A certificate on May 7 after three alterations or cuts.

"Deleted the visuals where (the) heroine holds (an) alcohol bottle and replaced (it) with (the) heroine holding (a) flower bouquet ... in the song 'Vaddi sharaban'," read the details of the cut.

Two more visuals and dialogues have been cut. 

One was around half way into the movie. The dialogue "performance better hoti hai" along with the visual have been cut.

The final cut involved the visuals and dialogue "Manju ji ke aalu O ho ho... wahi ache hain..." and "ki yeh sab jhoot hain".

Produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali, "De De Pyaar De" is releasing on Friday.

The film had first courted controversy when the trailer was launched as it featured actor Alok Nath, who was accused in the #MeToo movement.

