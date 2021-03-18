हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
chaipatti trailer

Chaipatti trailer: A fun-filled sneak-peek into edgy horror-comedy by storyteller Sudhanshu Rai - Watch

Chaipatti story, screenplay and dialogue are penned by Sudhanshu Rai and Puneet Sharma. The Creative Producer of the short film is Anant Rai. 

Chaipatti trailer: A fun-filled sneak-peek into edgy horror-comedy by storyteller Sudhanshu Rai - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: The less explored horror-comedy genre has now found the fancy of several Bollywood filmmakers. After commercial and critical appreciation of Stree, a prominent radio storyteller Sudhanshu Rai has ventured into the direction with his debut film titled Chaipatti. 

The short film is produced under the banner of Saints Art and Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai. The trailer released online and hits on the right note with elements of laughter laced with spookiness keeping you on the edge. 

Watch Chaipatti trailer here: 

The 30-second long trailer gives a sneak-peek into the lives of three characters - Sudhanshu and his friends. The movie stars Abhishek Sonpaliya and Shobhit Sujay, who are trying to call a ghost. 

Voiceover by actress Priyanka Sarkar adds to the drama. 

Chaipatti story, screenplay and dialogue are penned by Sudhanshu Rai and Puneet Sharma. The Creative Producer of the short film is Anant Rai. 

The horror comedy is slated to release on the occasion of Holi on March 28, 2021. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
chaipatti trailerchaipattiSudhanshu Raihorror comedy
Next
Story

Chehre trailer: Rhea Chakraborty makes her rare first appearance in Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer thriller - Watch

Must Watch

PT12M29S

BJP leaders' delegation will meet Chief Election Officer