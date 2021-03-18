Chaipatti trailer: A fun-filled sneak-peek into edgy horror-comedy by storyteller Sudhanshu Rai - Watch

New Delhi: The less explored horror-comedy genre has now found the fancy of several Bollywood filmmakers. After commercial and critical appreciation of Stree, a prominent radio storyteller Sudhanshu Rai has ventured into the direction with his debut film titled Chaipatti.

The short film is produced under the banner of Saints Art and Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai. The trailer released online and hits on the right note with elements of laughter laced with spookiness keeping you on the edge.

Watch Chaipatti trailer here:

The 30-second long trailer gives a sneak-peek into the lives of three characters - Sudhanshu and his friends. The movie stars Abhishek Sonpaliya and Shobhit Sujay, who are trying to call a ghost.

Voiceover by actress Priyanka Sarkar adds to the drama.

Chaipatti story, screenplay and dialogue are penned by Sudhanshu Rai and Puneet Sharma. The Creative Producer of the short film is Anant Rai.

The horror comedy is slated to release on the occasion of Holi on March 28, 2021.