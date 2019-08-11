close

Shah Rukh Khan

'Chak De! India' clocks 12 years, actors get nostalgic

As 'Chak De! India' completed 12 years since its release, actresses like Vidya Malavade, Chitrashi Rawat and Sagarika Ghatge, who rose to fame with the film, became nostalgic and reminisced the shooting days.

Mumbai: As 'Chak De! India' completed 12 years since its release, actresses like Vidya Malavade, Chitrashi Rawat and Sagarika Ghatge, who rose to fame with the film, became nostalgic and reminisced the shooting days.

"12 years to this iconic film that changed our lives and gave me a forever family of friends...Gratitude," Vidya wrote on Instagram Stories along with several stills from the movie.

Directed by Shimit Amin, "Chak De! India" was released on August 10, 2007. Apart from the newbies, the film featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He essayed the role of a coach of a women's hockey team.

Recalling the film's journey, actress Chitrashi Rawat said: "Our film has completed 12 years. Thank you everyone for loving our film and loving me."

