CHANDU CHAMPION

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan Film Sees a Rapid Jump Earns Rs 7.7 Crores

 Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan starring Kartik Aaryan in key role,  the film is receiving praise for its exceptional narrative. 

|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 12:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan Film Sees a Rapid Jump Earns Rs 7.7 Crores (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Released on June 14th, 'Chandu Champion' has swiftly garnered immense love and acclaim from both audiences and critics alike. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the film is receiving praise for its exceptional narrative.

It opened to approximately 5.5 crores on its first day at the Indian box office, and the weekend numbers are showing rapid growth, fueled by cinephiles' blessings and support.

Starring Kartik Aaryan, 'Chandu Champion' surged on Day 2 at the box office with a remarkable 45% increase in collections. The film, which generated a buzz and anticipation, amassed 7.70 crores on its second day, up from 5.40 crores on Day 1,

bringing the total to 13.1 crores. With this momentum, it's evident that the compelling narrative of the film is set to pass the box office test with ease.

'Chandu Champion', co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, hit theaters on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is set to make a profound impact on audiences worldwide.

