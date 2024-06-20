Chandu Champion Box Office Collections: Kartik Aaryan Film Stays Steady With Rs 37 Cr

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion is holding a steady momentum in the box office. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the gripping tale of Murlikant Petkar is winning the hearts of the audience across the globe. The film has received tremendous love and support from the audience and critics alike.

After collecting Rs 5.40 Cr. on it's Day 1, Chandu Champion witnessed a 45% growth on its Day 2 raking in Rs 7.70 Cr. on Saturday. The film saw a remarkable 100% growth on Day 3, Sunday, collecting Rs 11.01 Cr. With all the strong word of mouth, love and the raving positive reviews have significantly boosted the film's performance, resulting in a solid collection of Rs 6.01 Cr. on Day 4, Monday.

After holding strong over the weekend, the film has maintained its hold on Day 5, Tuesday with the collection of Rs 3.6 Cr. After this consistency, the film collected Rs 3.40 Cr on Day 6, Wednesday with a total of Rs 37.12 Cr.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.