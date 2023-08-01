Chandu Champion First Look: Kartik Aaryan Carries Intense Look, Dons Blazer With Crest Of India

New Delhi: The much awaited first look shows the young superstar in a completely new avatar - fully getting into the skin of the character. With short hair and wearing the blazer of India, Kartik has attempted a never been seen before look for the film. His off screen messy-sexy hairdo is a hairstyle-cult amidst the boys, but when it comes to his films, the actor always transforms like a chameleon to get into the role and this time he has surprised everyone and how!

His sharp buzz-cut haircut and that intense look on his face gives us a glimpse that he has a riveting story to tell and one that will make the nation proud. Biopics are always interesting to watch and Kartik has surely left no stones unturned to get this one right! This new avatar of the young superstar has indeed further piqued the excitement for the release of the film!

'Chandu Champion' went on floors with its mahurat shot in London in the presence of Sajid and Warda Nadiadwala, along with Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan present at the location with, a special guest of honor Minister of Culture, Media and Sports RT Hon Stuart Andrew.

The film will mark Kartik and Kabir's first association and the second one with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It's indeed one of the most coolest collaboration as the project brings three talented and giants of the industry together.

'Chandu Champion' is all set for its grand release on EID 2024.