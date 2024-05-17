Chandu Champion New Poster Shows Kartik Aaryan In Epic War Sequence

New Delhi: Nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan's highly anticipated film 'Chandu Champion,' jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan is creating much hype on social media - all thanks to its mind-blowing posters. continues to captivate audiences with its stunning poster reveals. The makers today have dropped the third poster, set against a gripping war backdrop.

'Chandu Champion' third poster shows pivotal war scenes shot in the breathtaking Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, tucked away at an elevation of 9000 feet above sea level, promises an unparalleled cinematic experience.

The film is helmed by ace director Kabir Khan. This movie is said to have an astonishing eight-minute single shot and the biggest-ever war sequence. 'Chandu Champion' is slated for a June 14, 2024 release, promising to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers.

The film marks first collaboration between Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan on celluloid. The much-awaited trailer of the movie is expected to unveil on May 18, 2024.