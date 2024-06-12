Chandu Champion Premiere: A Night of Honor, Joy, and Tears with Real Hero Murlikant Petkar!

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, "Chandu Champion" is just 2 days from its release, and excitement is building rapidly. Amid their promotional tour, the team hosted a special screening in Delhi featuring the real-life hero, Mr. Murlikant Petkar, whose inspiring story the film portrays. The event drew a large crowd and was graced by director Kabir Khan, actor Kartik Aaryan, and other notable attendees.

Chandu Champion Premier With Real Hero

The special screening with the real champion, Mr. Murlikant Petkar, and the film team proved to be a memorable event, drawing a large crowd. The film moved Mr. Petkar to tears, leaving him genuinely happy. The audience gave a heartfelt salute to the real champion after watching the film.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan captured these precious moments and shared them on his social media handle.

He captioned the post, 'First screening of Chandu Champion with the Man himself An evening filled with honor, joy, and tears with THE REAL CHAMPION, The Man who refused to surrender MR MURLIKANT PETKAR #ChanduChampion 2 Days to Go @kabirkhankk @SajidNadiadwala'

With "Chandu Champion" just 2 days away from its release, the overwhelming response at the special screening has further heightened the excitement for the film.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, "Chandu Champion," is slated for release on June 14, 2024.