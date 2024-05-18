Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2750470
NewsEntertainmentMovies
CHANDU CHAMPION MOVIE

Chandu Champion Trailer Out: Sajid Nadiawala and Kabir Khan Present An Extraordinary Tale Featuring Kartik Aaryan; Watch

The movie is a collaboration of a dynamic duo Sajid Nadiawala and Kabir Khan, based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2024, 09:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chandu Champion Trailer Out: Sajid Nadiawala and Kabir Khan Present An Extraordinary Tale Featuring Kartik Aaryan; Watch (Image : Screengrab from Youtube )

New Delhi: Sajid Nadiawala and Kabir Khan's highly anticipated film Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan, generates buzz with three consecutive poster releases, amplifying audience anticipation but finally the trailer is unveiled.

Since the debut of the first poster, anticipation has been building for the trailer launch in Gwalior. Each poster teased a different aspect of the grand cinematic experience, showcasing Kartik Aaryan's versatility and transformation journey. However, it was the trailer that truly captivated audiences nationwide, meeting their expectations and igniting a wave of excitement. 

The trailer was unveiled in Kartik's hometown Gwalior, loaded with emotional moments, thrilling action, and a glimpse of the epic war sequence, the extraordinary journey of a man who refused to surrender. It offers the audience a sneak peek into the big-scale world of ' Chandu Champion'. Kartik Aaryan's incredible transformation as a soldier, boxer, and wrestler showcases his dedication.

Watch The Trailer Here: 

.With its breathtaking visuals and gripping soundtrack, the trailer promises a cinematic extravaganza, setting the stage for ' Chandu Champion' to rewrite box office records upon its release. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Kabir Khan, the film carries immense expectations, fueled further by the trailer's reception. The film promises an unforgettable journey that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.

The film is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2024.

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ₹37.5 crore seized by ED belongs to Alamgir
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Saran seat special?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indians so angry?
DNA Video
DNA: A pile of expired chocolates recovered
DNA Video
DNA: New rule for Kedarnath pilgrims
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report from Rae Bareli amid Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Maliwal go to CM House?
DNA Video
DNA: Australia and US unveil undersea drones
DNA Video
DNA: High Court's instructions on false dowry system!
DNA Video
DNA: France Declares Emergency In New Caledonia As Protests Rage