Chandu Champion Trailer Out: Sajid Nadiawala and Kabir Khan Present An Extraordinary Tale Featuring Kartik Aaryan; Watch

New Delhi: Sajid Nadiawala and Kabir Khan's highly anticipated film Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan, generates buzz with three consecutive poster releases, amplifying audience anticipation but finally the trailer is unveiled.

Since the debut of the first poster, anticipation has been building for the trailer launch in Gwalior. Each poster teased a different aspect of the grand cinematic experience, showcasing Kartik Aaryan's versatility and transformation journey. However, it was the trailer that truly captivated audiences nationwide, meeting their expectations and igniting a wave of excitement.

The trailer was unveiled in Kartik's hometown Gwalior, loaded with emotional moments, thrilling action, and a glimpse of the epic war sequence, the extraordinary journey of a man who refused to surrender. It offers the audience a sneak peek into the big-scale world of ' Chandu Champion'. Kartik Aaryan's incredible transformation as a soldier, boxer, and wrestler showcases his dedication.

Watch The Trailer Here:

.With its breathtaking visuals and gripping soundtrack, the trailer promises a cinematic extravaganza, setting the stage for ' Chandu Champion' to rewrite box office records upon its release. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Kabir Khan, the film carries immense expectations, fueled further by the trailer's reception. The film promises an unforgettable journey that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.

The film is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2024.