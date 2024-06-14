Advertisement
CHANDU CHAMPION TWITTER REVIEW

Chandu Champion Twitter Review: Kartik Aaryan Wins Hearts, Fans Hail His Act

Netizens are showering praise on Kartik's performance in the film, with many calling him a strong contender for the National Award.

|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 08:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chandu Champion Twitter Review: Kartik Aaryan Wins Hearts, Fans Hail His Act (A still from Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, "Chandu Champion" has hit the big screens. The film showcases the incredible tale of a man who defied all odds, masterfully portrayed by Kartik Aaryan, who poured his heart and soul into this project.

With the release of the Kabir Khan-directed film, Kartik is captivating audiences with his stellar performance, sparking a social media frenzy. Netizens are lauding the actor, suggesting his portrayal is worthy of a National Award.

Have A Look At Netizens' Reaction Below: 

Taking to their individual social media handles on X (formerly Twitter), netizens express immense excitement and shower praise on Kartik for his outstanding performance.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' has hit the big screens, poised to make a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

