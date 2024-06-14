Chandu Champion Twitter Review: Kartik Aaryan Wins Hearts, Fans Hail His Act

New Delhi: Co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, "Chandu Champion" has hit the big screens. The film showcases the incredible tale of a man who defied all odds, masterfully portrayed by Kartik Aaryan, who poured his heart and soul into this project.

With the release of the Kabir Khan-directed film, Kartik is captivating audiences with his stellar performance, sparking a social media frenzy. Netizens are lauding the actor, suggesting his portrayal is worthy of a National Award.

Have A Look At Netizens' Reaction Below:

Taking to their individual social media handles on X (formerly Twitter), netizens express immense excitement and shower praise on Kartik for his outstanding performance.

One user wrote:

TRENDIEST NOW.!!__1 day to GO

CHAMPION @TheAaryanKartik it's seems like a blockbuster #kartikaaryan definitely ur hardworking received lots of love and respect for this character in chandu champion u will received national award for this character for sure_ #chanduchampion pic.twitter.com/X5mwscRQ2r — kartik's_ santoshii (@kartikxaaryan_) June 13, 2024

Another user wrote:

Start preparing for National Award speech!!



You lived the character _..#KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik #ChanduChampion in cinemas now https://t.co/LfAEf0Tn3W — Mrittika Dey (@Koki_s_mrittika) June 14, 2024

Another one wrote:

the proud and happy tears in everyone's eyes. Don't know if Kartik'll get a national award for this or not, but he'll surely win the ENTIRE NATION WITH THIS PERFORMANCE!!__

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' has hit the big screens, poised to make a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.