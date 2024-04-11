Check Out The New Poster Of 'Phule' Film Unveiled On The Birth Anniversary Of Social Reformer Jyotirao Phule

In the newly unveiled poster, lead actors Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, portraying the iconic couple Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife, Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule, are depicted gazing towards the horizon, symbolizing the dawn of a new era--a metaphor for the educational revolution initiated by them.

Speaking about the film, National Award-winning director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan expressed his desire to shine a spotlight on the prevailing social ills that continue to plague society today. "Mahatma and Jyotiba Phule fought against caste and gender discrimination, which unfortunately persists even today. I aim to reignite conversations about these pressing issues that demand our attention," remarked Mahadevan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Jyotirao Phule and said that the social reformer's relentless efforts in the fields of education and women empowerment have left an indelible mark on society.

PM Modi took to his X social media account to reiterate his government's commitment to fulfilling the vision of the social reformer to empower the poor and marginalized.

"Today, we pay homage to the great Mahatma Phule on his Jayanti. A visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to fighting injustice and promoting equality, his thoughts give strength to millions. His relentless efforts in the field of education and women empowerment have left an indelible mark on society. Today is an occasion to reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision to empower the poor and marginalized," PM Modi said.

Check Out the Poster here !

Patralekhaa took to her Instagram to share the new poster, She wrote, “On his birth anniversary, our heartfelt tribute to India’s First Mahatma #JyotiraoPhule” .

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa are set to star together in a biopic based on Jyotirao Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule.

Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, notable social reformers, challenged caste and gender prejudices of their era. Their groundbreaking initiatives resulted in the founding of India's inaugural girls' school in Pune, marking a pivotal moment in history.

The Film has been produced by Pranay Chokshi, Jagdish Patel, Anuya Chauhan Kudecha, Ritesh Kudecha, and Suunil Jaiin . However ,The film's release date is yet to be announced!