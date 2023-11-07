trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2685202
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SALMAN KHAN

Checkout Salman Khan's Intense Action Sequence Ahead Of Tiger 3 Release

Following the success of both parts, Salman is returning as the iconic Tiger with Tiger 3, and the action sequences from the teaser and the trailer have already blown the audience's minds. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 09:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Checkout Salman Khan's Intense Action Sequence Ahead Of Tiger 3 Release Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Salman Khan-fronted action thriller Tiger 3 is just six days away from its grand release. The teaser, Tiger Ka Message, trailer, and song Leke Prabhu ka naam are doing wonders among the masses, and the film's buzz is gaining momentum at high speed. With the storyline looking promising for the masses, the one thing that has drawn attention is the action sequences of Salman Khan in the film.

While the masses love to see Salman Khan in action, the superstar has boomed in the previous two franchises of Tiger films with some of the best action sequences. Following the success of both parts, Salman is returning as the iconic Tiger with Tiger 3, and the action sequences from the teaser and the trailer have already blown the audience's minds. Besides these action sequences, it was Salman Khan who decided to keep the action sequences of the film raw and real. He and the makers made sure that the action of the film should look real and natural.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Salman and the makers were keen to give the masses the biggest action spectacle this Diwali with Tiger 3, and they have left no stone unturned to make this one of the biggest action films of the year. Right from the bike chase sequences, car chase, horse riding, gun fighting, hand-to-hand combat, and many more, the film has incorporated many surprising action elements.

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi will be released in cinemas on Sunday, November 12, 2023. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Real Time 'Pollution Report' of Delhi-NCR
DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?