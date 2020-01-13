Chhapaak Day 3 Box Office collections: Deepika Padukone starrer witnesses growth

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Deepika Padukone's latest outing 'Chhapaak' has managed to show an upward trend at the Box Office. The movie has raked in Rs 19 crore in three days. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the hard-hitting tale is based on a real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He Wrote: #Chhapaak sees day-wise growth, but the weekend trending is good, not great... Collects well at premium multiplexes of urban sectors mainly... Needs to trend well on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr. Total: ₹ 19.02 cr. #India biz.

Deepika not only plays the titular role of Malti in 'Chhapaak' but has also turned producer with this project. Vikrant Massey plays an activist named Amol in the movie who helps Malti in her fight against the open sale of acid in shops.

The film has opened in theatres on January 10, 2020, and clashed with Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' at the Box Office. 'Chhapaak' is written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar.

The film has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.