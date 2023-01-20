Chhatriwali movie review: Rakul Preet Singh floors netizens and critics with her act!

New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet Singh's latest outing Chhatriwali - a film which teaches about the importance of sex education, streamed today on ZEE5 and the actress's performance has won a million hearts already. Her stellar performance in ‘Chhatriwali’ has got her rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Essaying the role of a quality control head who goes on a mission to change society and educate young minds, Rakul was lauded for her sensitive and impactful portrayal in the film driving home the message in the most light-hearted manner.

The actress won praise from netizens and critics alike as several spoke about ‘how she played the part to the T, effortlessly showing her journey from ignorance to acceptance’, ‘how her performance truly made the film worth watching’ and how ‘no one could have played this character as well as her’.

CHHATRIWALI TWEET REVIEWS, FANS REACTIONS

The netizens also have shared their reviews about the social comedy. A user reviewed the film saying “Just watched #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5 @Rakulpreet handled very well, except 5-10 mins everything is good. A very well directed movie. And rakul a bow for your guts. I've seen something new style of expressions in this movie which are pretty good #Evolving as an actor. Keep going." Another user added, "@Rakulpreet- Your work in #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5 is great, society should get this message loudly #RakulPreetSingh." A user wrote, "Absolutely nice job by @Rakulpreet in #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5. Society needs to understand importance of sex education. Great work. Kudos to the entire team. P.S.: Amazing to see @Rakulpreet portraying different roles with ease and excellence."

Just watched #chhatriwali on Zee5 it was awesome and Rakul Mam...your acting was lovely in the movie and the movie was extremely awesome and the one and only reason for me to watch this film is you Rakul ji @Rakulpreet @tejasdeoskar@vyas_sumeet #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/JU9EkUbKdr — Dharma (@itz_dharma) January 20, 2023

Absolutely nice job by @Rakulpreet in #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5 . Society needs to understand importance of sex education. Great work. Kudos to the entire team.

P. S. :Amazing to see @Rakulpreet portraying different roles with ease and excellence. — Rushabh Vasa (@VR_INDIAN1) January 20, 2023

Just watched #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5@Rakulpreet handled very well, except 5-10 mins everything is good

A very well directed movie

And rakul a bow for your guts.

I've seen something new style of expressions in this movie which are pretty good#Evolving as an actor

Keep going

January 20, 2023

Several critics also cemented ‘Chhatriwali’ to be Rakul Preet Singh’s best performance to date and spoke about how the actress has the confidence to pull off taboo subjects with ‘ease and maturity’, something audiences earlier witnessed with Doctor G. After winning hearts in ‘Chhatriwali’, the actress is all set to continue her dream run with some exciting projects in Bollywood and down south.

CHHATRIWALI STAR CAST, PLOT

This romantic comedy-drama is directed by Tejas Deoskar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film stars an Rakul Preet Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahluwalia and Rajesh Tailang. The family entertainer aims to promote the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex. This quirky storyline has been well received by the audiences so far.