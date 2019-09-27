'Chhichhore' becomes Sushant Singh Rajput's highest grosser

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's latest release 'Chhichhore' has emerged as a big winner at the Box Office and also his highest grosser. The film has crossed the lifetime collections of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story at the Box Office.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shares the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: #Chhichhore continues to surprise... Emerges #SushantSinghRajput's highest grossing film [crosses *lifetime biz* of #MSD]... [Week 3] Fri 3.09 cr, Sat 5.70 cr, Sun 7.14 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.10 cr, Wed 2.03 cr, Thu 1.92 cr. Total: ₹ 133.53 cr. #India biz.

#Chhichhore biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 68.83 cr

Week 2: ₹ 40.47 cr

Week 3: ₹ 24.23 cr

Total: ₹ 133.53 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.#Chhichhore benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 9

₹ 100 cr: Day 12

₹ 125 cr: Day 17#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2019

Despite the competition from the fresh release 'Dream Girl', Chhichhore continues to earn the love of audiences across multiplex and single screens.

Chhichhore is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.

This happens to be Sushant and Shraddha's first film together and looks like people have liked their on-screen chemistry.

'Chhichhore' hit the screens on September 6, 2019.