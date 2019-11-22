Chhichhore floors fans in Taiwan, film opens to a great start at Box Office

New Delhi: 'Dangal' fame filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's latest release 'Chhichhore' became a blockbuster hit not just in the country but also in Taiwan where it opened recently. The film has received a warm response from the fans abroad.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shares the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: #Chhichhore opens to a great response in #Taiwan... Collects $ 165,000 [₹ 1.18 cr] in 7 days.

Chhichhore is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces.

The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.

This happens to be Sushant and Shraddha's first film together and looks like people have liked their on-screen chemistry.

'Chhichhore' hit the screens on September 6, 2019 in India.