Chhichhore

Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput starrer maintains box office stronghold

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Chhichhore' is a popular choice among cine-goers and continues to maintain its box office stronghold.

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' has been ruling the silver screens ever since it released. The film has been helmed by 'Dangal' fame Nitesh Tiwari and received a thumbs up from the audience as well as critics. The tale of 8 friends, 'Chhichhore' is a popular choice among cine-goers and continues to maintain its box office stronghold.

“#Chhichhore concludes Week 2 on a glorious note... Trends better than several biggies released in 2019... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr, Wed 3.60 cr, Thu 3.51 cr. Total: 109.30 cr. #India biz.#Chhichhore concludes Week 2 on a glorious note... Trends better than several biggies released in 2019... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr, Wed 3.60 cr, Thu 3.51 cr. Total: 109.30 cr. #India biz.”

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Prateik Babbar among others.

'Chhichhore' hit the silver screens on September 6 and is holding its ground despite new releases.

ChhichhoreSushant Singh RajputShraddha Kapoor
