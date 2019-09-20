Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput starrer maintains box office stronghold

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' has been ruling the silver screens ever since it released. The film has been helmed by 'Dangal' fame Nitesh Tiwari and received a thumbs up from the audience as well as critics. The tale of 8 friends, 'Chhichhore' is a popular choice among cine-goers and continues to maintain its box office stronghold.

#Chhichhore concludes Week 2 on a glorious note... Trends better than several biggies released in 2019... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr, Wed 3.60 cr, Thu 3.51 cr. Total: ₹ 109.30 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2019

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Prateik Babbar among others.

'Chhichhore' hit the silver screens on September 6 and is holding its ground despite new releases.