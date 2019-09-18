Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput starrer scores a century at box office!

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer 'Chhichhore' has scored a century at the box office within a fortnight of its release. The film, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari of 'Dangal' fame has been lauded for its content and received rave reviews.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#Chhichhore is (100) Not Out... Solid trending - despite a strong opponent - increases its chances of sustaining at the BO till the biggies arrive [2 Oct]... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr. Total: ₹ 102.19 cr. #India biz.”

Check out his tweet here:

#Chhichhore is Not Out... Solid trending - despite a strong opponent - increases its chances of sustaining at the BO till the biggies arrive [2 Oct]... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr. Total: ₹ 102.19 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2019

The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Prateik Babbar among others.

'Chhichhore' hit the silver screens on September 6 and remains strong at the box office despite strong competition from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl'.

Here's extending hearty congratulations to team 'Chhichhore'!