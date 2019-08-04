close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhichhore

Chhichhore trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor will take you back to college on Friendship Day—Watch

On the occasion of Friendship Day, makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Chhichhore' have unveiled the trailer of the film

Chhichhore trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor will take you back to college on Friendship Day—Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Friendship Day is being celebrated in many countries today including India. On the occasion, the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Chhichhore' have unveiled the trailer of the film. Well, we must say that their timing couldn't have been more perfect as there is no better day to think about college! (Nostalgic already, aren't you?)

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who also helmed 'Dangal' and is based on the life of eight friends who reunite after several years in times of crisis. Indeed, no matter how much your friends drift apart, they will be right beside you in the hour of need.

Without wasting much time, check out the trailer here:

'Chhichhore' also stars 'Fukrey' fame Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Prateik Babbar.

It is slated to release on September 6, 2019, and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Earlier, the release date of the film was August 30, clashing with megabudget film 'Saaho'. Looks like the makers have shifted the date to avoid the clash.

So, are you excited to watch yet another film based on Friendship?

Tags:
ChhichhoreChhichhore trailerSushant Singh RajputShraddha Kapoor
Next
Story

Plea in Delhi HC to postpone release of Nora Fatehi- John Abraham starrer 'Batla House'

Must Watch

PT2M11S

Mumbai rains live: High tide alert issued amid heavy downpour, local trains disrupted