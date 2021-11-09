हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chhorii teaser: A sneak peek into Nushrratt Bharuccha's paranormal world - Watch

Starring Nushratt Bharuccha as the protagonist, Chhorii revolves around her experiencing events involving paranormal activity in a secluded village.

New Delhi: Directed by Vishal Furia and Produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii teaser has been released online. The horror flick is slated to stream on November 26, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. 

Early October, the makers dropped the first motion poster of Chhorii, and today the teaser has been unveiled,  giving a sneak peek into the world of Chhorii. The teaser traces the journey of Sakshi (Played by Nushrratt Bharuccha) from the city to a secluded village, where she experiences all things paranormal. 

The teaser gives a glimpse of spine-chilling horror and sets the tone for what’s yet to unfold.

Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma.

Chhorri is a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi and features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj. 

With one already getting a taste of the horror in store, Chhorii promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that viewers surely would not want to miss out on.

 

