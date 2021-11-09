Chhorii teaser out: Pregnant Nushrratt Bharuccha takes you on a spine-chilling ride – Watch!

New Delhi: Keeping movie buffs on their toes after sharing an intriguing motion poster in September, makers released the teaser of Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming horror film 'Chhorii' on Tuesday.

Starring Nushrratt as the protagonist named Sakshi, the upcoming Amazon movie revolves around her experiencing events involving paranormal activity in a secluded village.

The teaser gives a glimpse of spine-chilling horror scenes and sets the tone for what's yet to unfold in the life of pregnant Sakshi who is the target of evil spirits.

The makers in September announced the movie with a motion poster of the film with a background score of children laughing, screaming and a lullaby being sung in a spooky tone, we see a pregnant woman as a ghost, dressed in red Indian attire, with her head veiled and most of her face covered.

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, 'Chhorii' is the remake of an acclaimed Marathi film 'Lapachhapi'.

Apart from Nushrratt, the film also stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.

'Chhorii' also marks the first collaboration between Abundantia Entertainment's Psych, a vertical focused on the horror and paranormal genre, and the Los Angeles-based Crypt TV known for showcasing a new brand of scary with shows like - 'The Look-See', 'The Birch', 'Sunny Family Cult' and 'The Thing in the Apartment'.

The movie is slated to stream on November 26, 2021, on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide.