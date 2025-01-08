Chidiya Udd Trailer Out: Jackie Shroff-Led Crime Drama To Stream On This Date

Mumbai: The much-anticipated crime drama series Chidiya Udd is set to stream exclusively for free on Amazon MX Player starting January 15. The streaming platform unveiled the official trailer today, offering a glimpse into the show’s intense storyline and powerful performances. Based on Aabid Surti’s acclaimed novel Cages, the series dives into the gritty underworld of Mumbai, portraying themes of power, crime, and survival.

Produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri, and directed by Ravi Jadhav, Chidiya Udd features a stellar ensemble cast, including Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mayur More, and Mita Vashisht.

The story revolves around Seher, a young woman from Rajasthan who finds herself entangled in the dark world of Mumbai's crime syndicate. The series portrays her relentless fight to break free from the chains of power and violence, highlighting the harsh realities of survival in a brutal world.

Karan Bedi, Director and Head of Amazon MX Player, commented, “At Amazon MX Player, our goal is to provide premium, high-quality entertainment to our audiences. With its stellar ensemble cast, Chidiya Udd presents a gripping tale of a woman’s rise to power in Mumbai’s notorious underworld. It pushes the boundaries of crime drama, and explores complex emotions, power battles, and the fight for survival!”

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, added, “With Chidiya Udd, we are diving deep into the heart of Mumbai’s underworld, bringing a raw, untold narrative that is as gripping as it is powerful. The series explores themes of survival, defiance, and the complexity of human nature. We’re excited to offer such a compelling crime drama on Amazon MX Player that pushes boundaries and keeps viewers at the edge of their seats.”

Jackie Shroff, portraying the role of Qadir Khan, shared, “The world of Chidiya Udd is full of twists and turns. It’s a place where survival is the ultimate game, and every character is fighting their own battle. Portraying Qadir has been a challenging yet rewarding experience and the audience will love it.”

Bhoomika Meena, who plays Seher, said, “Portraying Seher has been an incredible journey. She is a fighter, someone who refuses to succumb to the harshness around her. The challenges she faces in this unforgiving world are daunting, but her strength and determination shine through. Chidiya Udd is a powerful story of survival, and I hope the audience finds themselves drawn to Seher’s spirit and the choices she makes along the way.”

Sikandar Kher reflected, “The world of Chidiya Udd is grey, where every decision comes with consequences. It’s a place where power, loyalty, and survival are at the forefront, and I’ve loved exploring the dynamics of my character within this environment. This series is filled with intense moments, and I believe it will leave the audience on the edge of their seats as they witness these characters fight for their very survival.”

Produced by Baweja Studios, Chidiya Udd will stream for free on Amazon MX Player starting January 15, 2025.