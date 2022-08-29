New Delhi: Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, on Monday shared a glimpse of her upcoming thriller film `Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'. Taking to Instagram, the `Kaabil` actor shared a video which she captioned, "Expect a red alert! #ChorNikalKeBhaga coming soon only on Netflix!"

In the video, Yami shared some glimpses from behind the lens of her next film which also features actor Sunny Kaushal. Along with the making video, Yami also dropped a string of still looks from the film and captioned it, "Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, par kaha? We`ll tell you jald hi, only on Netflix!" In the stills, the `URI` actor could be seen along with her co-actor Sunny Kaushal.

Produced by Maddock films, `Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga` is all set to stream exclusively on Netflix. The film marks Yami and Sunny`s first on-screen collaboration and her return to Netflix after her performance in the romantic film `Ginny Weds Sunny` along with Vikrant Massey.

Meanwhile, the `Vicky Donor` actor was last seen in a comedy-drama film `Dasvi` alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur which received mixed reactions from the audience. She will be next seen in director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury `s film `Lost` alongside Pankaj Kapoor and Rahul Khanna and in `OMG 2` opposite Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. Sunny, on the other hand, was last seen in a political drama film `Hurdang` along with Nushratt Bharuccha and Vijay Varma, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. He received a lot of appreciation for his performance in Dinesh Vijan`s `Shiddat`.