Choreographer Bosco-Martis Drop Glimpse From Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma's 'Fukrey 3' Shoot

New Delhi: The highly anticipated 3rd installment of Excel Entertainment's beloved franchise Fukrey is generating immense excitement among the audience. With the release date already announced in a special unit, the anticipation for 'Fukrey 3' has reached new heights. To further elevate the exhilaration surrounding 'Fukrey 3', renowned choreographer Bosco Martis has released an exciting video.

The choreographer Bosco Martis took to his social media and shared an exciting behind-the-scenes video. The video features the talented actors Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma along with the rest of the incredible dance crew, preparing for an upcoming song. Bosco Martis captivated fans in his post by providing a glimpse into the energetic and vibrant rehearsals.





"Fun with gang @oyemanjot @pulkitsamrat and @fukravarun," he wrote sharing the video.

This video from choreographer Bosco has confirmed that an incredible dance number is coming in 'Fukrey 3.' Additionally, the release date for the 3rd installment of Fukrey has been announced on its 10th anniversary. The film is all set to hit the screens on December 1, 2023.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as 'Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobaara', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Don', 'Don 2', and many more. Currently, the production house is gearing up for the most awaited Jee Le Zaraa.