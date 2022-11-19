topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
R BALKI

Chup: Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol starrer to stream from THIS date

R Balki's 'Chup'  is billed as a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 04:43 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • R Balki's 'Chup' get a Ott release date
  • The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol in the lead roles
  • The film will release on ZEE5 on 25th of November

Trending Photos

Chup: Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol starrer to stream from THIS date

Mumbai: Filmmaker R Balki's 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' is set to have its OTT premiere on ZEE5 on November 25, the streamer announced Saturday. Starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary, the thriller chronicles the story of a psychopath killer targeting film critics. The movie had received mixed reviews from the critics when it was released in theatres on September 23.

Balki said 'Chup', which is billed as a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool', is a film made around the sensitivity of an artist. "'Chup' is a story that examines the insensitivity towards an artist's work and also the flaw in the reaction of the artist towards such criticism. Its a film about the dangerous consequences of mistaking responsibility for power," the director said in a statement.

With its world digital premiere on ZEE5, the film will be available to viewers in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said they aim to offer diverse content to their viewers. "At ZEE5, we strive to enthral our viewers with something new; 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' has a gripping, entertaining and unique concept with a stellar cast," Kalra said.

'Chup' is produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar