cinema halls

Cinema halls to reopen from October 15 with 50% seating capacity

Theatres had been shut ever since lockdown was imposed in March in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

Image used for representation only (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: As per orders of the Central Government, cinemas halls, theatres and multiplexes reopen from October 15, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday. The theatres have been directed to operate with up to 50% of their seating capacity with one seat-distance. 

All COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by I&B Ministry must be followed at all cinema halls/theatres, Javadekar added. 

Several big films such as 'Sooryavanshi', '83', 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Radhe' and others have been slated for a release. Owing to the pandemic, many Bollywood stars had taken to the OTT platform to release their films. 

As of now, Ranveer Singh '83 is slated for a Christmas release. Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was originally set for a Christmas 2020 release, but it was postponed to 2021. Meanwhile, the release date of 'Radhe', starring Salman Khan, is still unknown. It was earlier slated for an Eid 2020 release.  

