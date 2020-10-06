Cinema halls to reopen from October 15 with 50% seating capacity

New Delhi: As per orders of the Central Government, cinemas halls, theatres and multiplexes reopen from October 15, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday. The theatres have been directed to operate with up to 50% of their seating capacity with one seat-distance.

All COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by I&B Ministry must be followed at all cinema halls/theatres, Javadekar added.

Theatres had been shut ever since lockdown was imposed in March in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Several big films such as 'Sooryavanshi', '83', 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Radhe' and others have been slated for a release. Owing to the pandemic, many Bollywood stars had taken to the OTT platform to release their films.

As of now, Ranveer Singh '83 is slated for a Christmas release. Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was originally set for a Christmas 2020 release, but it was postponed to 2021. Meanwhile, the release date of 'Radhe', starring Salman Khan, is still unknown. It was earlier slated for an Eid 2020 release.