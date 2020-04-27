Circa 1992: When Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon signed a sci-fi film but it never got completed

New Delhi: Did you know superstar Aamir Khan and actress Raveena Tandon once signed up for a Shekhar Kapur film but the project didn’t get complete? No, right? Actor Gulshan Grover recently revealed the story on Instagram and also shared a picture from the sets of the film. It was titled ‘Time Machine’, Aamir and Raveena were the lead stars.

The monochrome picture has Aamir and Gulshan twinning in black formal suits and matching berets. The caption read, “Aamir Khan and me in an unfinished film ‘Time Machine’, directed by Shekhar Kapur. Raveena Tandon was the leading lady.”

Check out the picture here:

‘Time Machine’, a science-fiction film, was to release in 1992. The film's ensemble cast included Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Anand. The project could not get complete due to financial constraints. In the meantime, Shekhar Kapur flew to the US.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan’s next film is ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, a remake of the 1994’s ‘Forrest Gump’, starring Tom Hanks. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is being directed by Advait Chandan. It stars Kareena Kapoor opposite Aamir.