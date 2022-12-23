topStoriesenglish
CIRKUS MOVIE REVIEW

Cirkus movie Twitter review, early Box Office predictions: Ranveer Singh's double role fails to impress, fans call it 'BORING, UNBEARABLE'!

CIRKUS MOVIE REVIEW, FIRST REACTIONS: Ranveer Singh is seen in a dual role for the first time ever. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's big release Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty opened in theatres today and from the first reactions, looks like it has failed to impress the fans and critics alike. Some even called it 'boring and unbearable'. The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma with cameos of Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn. The film is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Productionz and T-Series. Ranveer Singh is seen in a dual role for the first time ever. 

CIRKUS MOVIE TWITTER REVIEW:

Fans watched it first-day first show but unfortunately, this Rohit Shetty film didn't really hit the bull's eye it seems from early reviews. In fact, critics and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also felt the same and he shared his verdict online as well by calling it 'Outdated'. Take a look at some reactions on Cirkus here: 

CIRKUS EARLY BOX OFFICE PREDICTION:

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told India Today, "It is difficult to give any estimates for Cirkus as Avatar: The Way of the Water too will grow again over the weekend. That said, I expect Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s film to make around Rs 10 crore (net) in India on the first day."

Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. It has been written by Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bedre and Vidhi Ghodgaonkar respectively. The comedy drama's screenplay is by Yunus Sajawal.

