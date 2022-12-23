Cirkus movie Twitter review, early Box Office predictions: Ranveer Singh's double role fails to impress, fans call it 'BORING, UNBEARABLE'!

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's big release Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty opened in theatres today and from the first reactions, looks like it has failed to impress the fans and critics alike. Some even called it 'boring and unbearable'. The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma with cameos of Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn. The film is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Productionz and T-Series. Ranveer Singh is seen in a dual role for the first time ever.

CIRKUS MOVIE TWITTER REVIEW:

Fans watched it first-day first show but unfortunately, this Rohit Shetty film didn't really hit the bull's eye it seems from early reviews. In fact, critics and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also felt the same and he shared his verdict online as well by calling it 'Outdated'. Take a look at some reactions on Cirkus here:

Came out of theater and now I want my money back. Never expected rohit shetty film this much boring, unbearable, bakwas, unnecessary songs.



Worst thing about the film is double role of Ranveer Singh His voice is so irritating



(1/5) UNBEARABLE #CirkusReview #Cirkus pic.twitter.com/08PsTwAGSp — Sentinel (@KattarKapoor) December 23, 2022

#CirkusReview: " The film is boring and slow. Rohit Shetty's worst film, Pooja Hegde looks pale and boring.

Film main Zara si bhi comedy nahi hai " : AAMIR ANSARI REVIEW#Cirkus pic.twitter.com/gX7UdkFbDC — DUNIYA (@cine_ki_duniya) December 23, 2022

#Cirkus

One Word Review: TORTURE#RohitShetty's Big Budget Cirkus Has Failed To Impress, Lack Of Entertainment. #RanveerSingh Is Unbearable But Supporting Cast Tried Hard To Save The Film But They Also Failed. Direction, Screenplay, Writing Also Weak.



Rating: ½#CirkusReview pic.twitter.com/s4DPNxGNuH December 23, 2022

CIRKUS EARLY BOX OFFICE PREDICTION:

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told India Today, "It is difficult to give any estimates for Cirkus as Avatar: The Way of the Water too will grow again over the weekend. That said, I expect Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s film to make around Rs 10 crore (net) in India on the first day."

Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. It has been written by Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bedre and Vidhi Ghodgaonkar respectively. The comedy drama's screenplay is by Yunus Sajawal.