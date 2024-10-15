Citadel: Honey Bunny Action-Packed Trailer Starring Varun Dhawan And Samantha Unveiled

New Delhi: The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming Indian Original series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' has officially been released. Directed by the acclaimed duo Raj & DK, the series stars Bollywood icons Varun Dhawan and Samantha in lead roles.

Produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and the Russo Brothers' AGBO, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is set to premiere on November 7, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries worldwide.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a gripping spy thriller set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s, featuring high-octane action, explosive stunts, and an engaging storyline. The plot revolves around Bunny (Varun Dhawan), a stuntman who recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side gig, plunging them into a treacherous world of espionage and betrayal. As their dangerous past resurfaces years later, the estranged duo must reunite to protect their young daughter, Nadia.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals at Prime Video India, remarked, "Following the tremendous response to the teaser, the excitement and anticipation around the show has been rising every day, with fans of Varun, Samantha and Raj & DK eagerly waiting for November 7. We felt that now is the right time to provide them with a window into the series with an action-infused trailer of the show that captures the incredible world of Citadel: Honey Bunny. Raj & DK have added their signature quirk and charm to this high-octane spy thriller that promises to be a whole new thrilling ride for our audiences."

Raj & DK expressed their enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Citadel: Honey Bunny is a significant project for us as it has given us the opportunity to be part of a larger, unprecedented world of spies and espionage that has never been done or even attempted before. We have created all our projects so far, but Citadel: Honey Bunny is our first collaboration. And that it is with the creative forces like the Russo Brothers, as well as a host of talented filmmakers and creators around the world, has made this an amazingly valuable creative experience."

Varun Dhawan shared his thoughts on his role as Bunny, stating, "Bunny is unlike any role I’ve played before. As a spy, he not only leads a double life, but every aspect of his personality has two distinct sides, which was very exciting for me as an actor. Intricately woven into the storyline, his portrayal required me to draw on a blend of experiences and characters I’ve embodied over the years, as well as mentally and physically prepare for the grueling stunts and amped-up action scenes, making it one of my most challenging performances yet. And I am deeply grateful to Prime Video, Raj & DK, and AGBO for the opportunity to bring Bunny to life"

Samantha added, "The opportunity to be part of an action-packed entertainer with a gripping storyline, rich character depth, and intense hand-to-hand combats and stunts that rival international standards, along with the prospect to play an integral role in this collection of connected spy stories, is what drew me to this project. The challenges and efforts required to bring Honey to life have left a profound impact on me, both professionally and personally, making it one of the most significant roles of my career."

Watch The Trailer Here:

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the latest addition to the 'Citadel' universe, which began with the successful premiere of its first season featuring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2023. This global franchise continues to evolve, offering unique series rooted in local cultures while following the overarching narrative of the spy agency Citadel and its rival, Manticore.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is set to launch on November 7, 2024, promising a thrilling blend of action, drama, and captivating performances that fans won’t want to miss.