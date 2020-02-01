Clash of titans: It’s Salman Khan’s Radhe vs Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb vs Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9 this Eid

New Delhi: Eid 2020 will open on a high note as three much-awaited films will hit the screens on the festival. It’s Salman Khan vs Akshay Kumar vs Vin Diesel at the box office. All the three films are scheduled to release on May 22, 2020.

Like every year, Salman Khan will open the Prabhudeva-directed ‘Radhe’ on Eid while Akshay Kumar will present ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ on the festival. Meanwhile, Hollywood star Vin Diesel’s ‘Fast and Furious 9’ also releases on the same day in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The trailer of the film hit online on Saturday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that ‘Radhe’, ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ and ‘Fast And Furious 9’... the three biggies will clash this Eid.

‘Radhe’ stars Disha Patani opposite Salman. The film also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. It is co-produced by Salman, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

Meanwhile, ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ stars Kiara Advani opposite Akshay. It is directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. 'Laxmmi Bomb' is a remake of Raghava Lawrence’s own Tamil blockbuster 'Kanchana'.

Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength.On this auspicious occasion,I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi.A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/TmL9U1OXdk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2019

‘Fast and Furious 9’ is the ninth installment of the long-running action movie series produced by Universal Studios. It stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodrigues and Sung Kang. It is directed by Justin Lin.