Dadasaheb Phalke

Complete list of winners at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 were held on Sunday and were graced by several stars including Asha Parekh, Lara Dutta, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 were held on Sunday and were graced by several stars including Asha Parekh, Lara Dutta, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Actors Ahan Shetty, Satish Kaushik and Sanya Malhotra were also part of the event held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

Lucky Ali gave a graceful performance of his evergreen song 'O Sanam'.

Veteran star Asha Parekh, who came dressed in a blue saree, won the award for Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry.

Actor Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor Award for his performance in '83', while Kriti Sanon for the Best Actress award for 'Mimi'.

 

Here is a complete list of winners:

1. Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry - Asha Parekh
2. Best International Feature Film - 'Another Round'
3. Best Director - Ken Ghosh for 'State of Siege: Temple Attack'
4. Best Cinematographer - Jayakrishna Gummadi for 'Haseena Dilruba'
5. Best Actor in Supporting Role - Satish Kaushik for 'Kaagaz'
6. Best Actress in Supporting Role - Lara Dutta for 'Bell Bottom'
7. Best Actor in a Negative Role - Aayush Sharma for 'Antim: The Final Truth'
8. People's Choice Best Actor - Abhimanyu Dasani
9. People's Choice Best Actress - Radhika Madan
10. Best Film - 'Shershaah'
11. Best Actor - Ranveer Singh for '83'
12. Best Actress - Kriti Sanon for 'Mimi'
13. Best Debut - Ahan Shetty for 'Tadap'
14. Film Of The Year - 'Pushpa: The Rise'
15. Best Web Series - 'Candy'
16. Best Actor in Web Series - Manoj Bajpayee for 'The Family Man 2'
17. Best Actress in Web Series - Raveena Tandon for 'Aranyak'
18. Best Playback Singer Male - Vishal Mishra
19. Best Playback Singer Female - Kanika Kapoor
20. Best Short Film - 'Pauli'
21. Television Series of The Year - 'Anupama'
22. Best Actor in Television Series - Shaheer Sheikh for 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'
23. Best Actress in Television Series - Shraddha Arya for 'Kundali Bhagya'
24. Most Promising Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar
25. Most Promising Actress in Television Series - Rupali Ganguly
26. Critics Best Film - 'Sardar Udham'
27. Critics Best Actor - Sidharth Malhotra for 'Shershaah'
28. Critics Best Actress - Kiara Advani for 'Shershaah'

The star-studded night honoured the talented artists for their outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

 

