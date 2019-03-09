Confirmed! 'Kalank' release preponed; teaser to be out on this date

New Delhi: Karan Johar's 'Kalank' is one of the biggest releases of the year and has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. The film is directed by Abhishek Varman and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha.

Fans are eager to know more about the film which was initially slated to release on 19 April 2019. However, we will be able to witness the grandeur of the film two days earlier! Yes, the release of the film has been preponed to April 17 this year.

Also, the teaser of 'Kalank' will be unveiled on March 12.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news.

He wrote, “IT'S FINAL... #Kalank to release on 17 April 2019 [was slated for release on 19 April 2019 initially]... Will be a 5-day *extended* opening weekend... Teaser will be out on 12 March 2019.”

IT'S FINAL... #Kalank to release on 17 April 2019 [was slated for release on 19 April 2019 initially]... Will be a 5-day *extended* opening weekend... Teaser will be out on 12 March 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

The first look posters of the film featuring the lead actors Varun, Sanjay and Aditya were unveiled on March 7. Yesterday, on the occasion of International Women's Day, the women of Kalank—Alia, Madhuri and Sonakshi's looks were unveiled.

After the mesmerising first look posters, we eagerly look forward to the film's teaser!