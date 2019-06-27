Confirmed! Kartik Aaryan and Jahnvi Kapoor in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media and announced the lead pair of his next production—Dostana 2. The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame actor Kartik Aaryan and Jahnvi Kapoor have been roped in to play the leads.

The filmmaker has however maintained suspense over his third lead who he says is a 'suitable boy'. KJo wrote: “The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy! @apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies

'Dostana 2' will be directed by Collin Dcunha and produced by Dharma Productions.

It is the sequel to 2008 blockbuster 'Dostana' featuring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the lead roles. It was helmed by Tarun Mansukhani.

The film was a major hit back then and high on fashion quotient. The music too was a chartbuster hit.

Looks like, this time the director will launch a fresh face in the movie besides Kartik and Janhvi in the leads.

He recently introduced Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in 'Student Of The Year 2' which also starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role.